Rotary Club Of Tatura Has Donated Cash To Very Worthy Cause!

The Rotary Club of Tatura have generously donated to a great cause!

The Rotary Club like to raise money and then donate to various worthy causes needing our attention. This year, the Shepparton Foodshare took priority!

The club have selflessly donated $3000 to Shepparton Foodshare to assist with battling food insecurities throughout the community.

Foodshare manages to redirect a massive 300,000 kilograms of food destined for landfill to those in need, each year.

Not only does Foodshare assist those within the Goulburn Valley region, but their charitable nature manages to make it further a field, leaking into other Australian states.

It costs Foodshare around 10 cents to provide a single meal, so for each donation of $1, the team are able to provide 10 meals to those in desperate need.

So if this sounds like something YOU would like to take part in, head to the website to drop a donation!!