Rotary Clubs Central Coast Annual Christmas Tree Sale

It's That Time Of Year

Article heading image for Rotary Clubs Central Coast Annual Christmas Tree Sale

It's that time of year... Christmas is coming in hot!

We're only a few weeks away, so it's well and truly time to start thinking about everything Santa

Since 2009 Rotary Clubs Central Coast have sold over 9000 trees with a profit of over $250,000!  This year the funds raised supports Grandparents Raising Grandchildren & other Rotary Central Coast projects!

Something You Might Have Missed!

Listen Live & Catch Up On Your Favourite Shows on the Triple M App!
App Store OR Google Play

 

Kalun Townsend

14 hours ago

Article by:

Kalun Townsend

Central Coast
Christmas
Trees
Rotary Club Central Coast
Listen Live!
Central Coast
Christmas
Trees
Rotary Club Central Coast
Central Coast
Christmas
Trees
Rotary Club Central Coast
Up Next

Website T&C'sWebsite T&C'sPrivacy PolicyPrivacy PolicyContactContactComplaintsComplaintsCompetition T&C'sCompetition T&C'sSmart SpeakersSmart SpeakersAdvertiseAdvertiseJobsJobs