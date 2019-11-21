Rotary Clubs Central Coast Annual Christmas Tree Sale
It's That Time Of Year
It's that time of year... Christmas is coming in hot!
We're only a few weeks away, so it's well and truly time to start thinking about everything Santa
Since 2009 Rotary Clubs Central Coast have sold over 9000 trees with a profit of over $250,000! This year the funds raised supports Grandparents Raising Grandchildren & other Rotary Central Coast projects!
