Round 1 Of Community Strengthening Grants Awarded By Council

Council approved nine applications for funding totalling $12,300 under Round 1 of the 2020/21 Leeton Shire Council Community Strengthening Grants Scheme.

The recipients approved for funding were:

- Historic Hydro Writers Club ($1,000 towards implementing Phase 3 of the Writers Program);

- Leeton Aviators Club ($1,000 towards installing air-conditioning in the clubhouse);

- Leeton Can Assist ($1,000 towards the costs associated with medication);

- Leeton Family and Local History ($2,000 towards the establishment of a website);

- Leeton Family and Local History ($1,300 towards the restoration of original 1911 colour map of North Yanco Station);

- Leeton Show Society ($1,000 towards construction of cement footings for proposed cola);

- Riverina Riding Club ($1,000 towards the purchase of sand as part of the construction of a dressage arena);

- Whitton Town Improvement Committee ($2,000 towards the purchase of a community noticeboard) and; - Yanco Wamoon Ladies Auxiliary ($2,000 towards the construction of a cement slab at the canteen).

Cr Paul Smith said, “Council is delighted to be able to provide some financial assistance to these groups for activities that play a major role in strengthening the wellbeing and vitality of our community.”

Applications for Round 2 of the Community Strengthening Grants Scheme for 2020/21 will open at the start of March 2021.

Missed the show? Catch up on Breakfast with Mandy here: