Round 11 | Triple M NRL's On-Air Coverage & Broadcast Schedule

ROUND 11 BROADCAST SCHEDULE 

Thursday May 19

Knights vs. Broncos

Live coverage from 7pm (AEST), kickoff 7:50pm (AEST): Listen live on Triple M Sydney, Triple M Brisbane, Triple M Central Coast, Triple M Dubbo, Triple M Coffs Coast, Triple M Central West, Triple M Riverina MIA, Triple M Riverina, Triple M Newcastle, Triple M Mid-North Coast, Triple M Bundy, Triple M Cairns, Triple M Central QLD, Triple M Fraser Coast, Triple M Mackay, Triple M Darling Downs, Triple M Townsville and now available around the country on the LiSTNR App! 

Friday May 20

Raiders vs. Bulldogs

Live coverage & kickoff 6pm (AEST): Listen live on Triple M Sydney, Triple M Brisbane, Triple M Central Coast, Triple M Dubbo, Triple M Coffs Coast, Triple M Central West, Triple M Riverina MIA, Triple M Newcastle, Triple M Mid-North Coast, Triple M Bundy, Triple M Cairns, Triple M Central QLD, Triple M Fraser Coast, Triple M Mackay, Triple M Darling Downs, Triple M Townsville and now available around the country on the LiSTNR App! 

Saturday May 21

12pm-3pm (AEST): Triple M NRL's Saturday Scrum:  Listen live on Triple M Sydney, Triple M Brisbane, Triple M Central Coast, Triple M Dubbo, Triple M Coffs Coast, Triple M Central West, Triple M Newcastle, Triple M Mid-North Coast, Triple M Bundy, Triple M Cairns, Triple M Central QLD, Triple M Fraser Coast, Triple M Mackay, Triple M Darling Downs, Triple M Townsville and now available around the country on the LiSTNR App! 

Dragons vs. Warriors

Live coverage and kickoff from 3pm (AEST): Listen live on Triple M Sydney, Triple M Brisbane, Triple M Central Coast, Triple M Dubbo, Triple M Coffs Coast, Triple M Central West, Triple M Newcastle, Triple M Mid-North Coast, Triple M Bundy, Triple M Cairns, Triple M Central QLD, Triple M Fraser Coast, Triple M Mackay, Triple M Darling Downs, Triple M Townsville and now available around the country on the LiSTNR App! 

Cowboys vs. Storm

Live coverage and kickoff from 5:30pm (AEST): Triple M Cairns, Triple M Central QLD, Triple M Mackay, Triple M Townsville and now available around the country on the LiSTNR App! 

Roosters vs. Panthers

Live coverage and kickoff from 7:30pm (AEST): Listen live on Triple M Central Coast, Triple M Dubbo, Triple M Coffs Coast, Triple M Central West, Triple M Newcastle, Triple M Mid-North Coast, Triple M Bundy, Triple M Cairns, Triple M Central QLD, Triple M Fraser Coast, Triple M Mackay, Triple M Darling Downs, Triple M Townsville and now available around the country on the LiSTNR App! 

Sunday May 22

Live coverage from 1pm (AEST): Triple M NRL's Sunday Sin-Bin: Listen live on Triple M Sydney, Triple M Brisbane, Triple M Central Coast, Triple M Dubbo, Triple M Coffs Coast, Triple M Central West, Triple M Riverina MIA, Triple M Riverina, Triple M Newcastle, Triple M Mid-North Coast, Triple M Bundy, Triple M Cairns, Triple M Central QLD, Triple M Fraser Coast, Triple M Mackay, Triple M Darling Downs, Triple M Townsville and now available around the country on the LiSTNR App! 

Titans vs. Sharks

Live coverage & kickoff 4:05pm (AEST): Listen live on Triple M Sydney, Triple M Gold Coast, Triple M Central Coast, Triple M Dubbo, Triple M Coffs Coast, Triple M Central West, Triple M Riverina MIA, Triple M Riverina, Triple M Newcastle, Triple M Mid-North Coast, Triple M Bundy, Triple M Cairns, Triple M Central QLD, Triple M Mackay, Triple M Townsville and now available around the country on the LiSTNR App! 

Hear all the action no matter where you are in Australia on the LiSTNR App!

18 May 2022

