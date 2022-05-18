Round 11 | Triple M NRL's On-Air Coverage & Broadcast Schedule

ROUND 11 BROADCAST SCHEDULE

Thursday May 19

Knights vs. Broncos

Live coverage from 7pm (AEST), kickoff 7:50pm (AEST): Listen live on Triple M Sydney, Triple M Brisbane, Triple M Central Coast, Triple M Dubbo, Triple M Coffs Coast, Triple M Central West, Triple M Riverina MIA, Triple M Riverina, Triple M Newcastle, Triple M Mid-North Coast, Triple M Bundy, Triple M Cairns, Triple M Central QLD, Triple M Fraser Coast, Triple M Mackay, Triple M Darling Downs, Triple M Townsville and now available around the country on the LiSTNR App!

Friday May 20

Raiders vs. Bulldogs

Live coverage & kickoff 6pm (AEST): Listen live on Triple M Sydney, Triple M Brisbane, Triple M Central Coast, Triple M Dubbo, Triple M Coffs Coast, Triple M Central West, Triple M Riverina MIA, Triple M Newcastle, Triple M Mid-North Coast, Triple M Bundy, Triple M Cairns, Triple M Central QLD, Triple M Fraser Coast, Triple M Mackay, Triple M Darling Downs, Triple M Townsville and now available around the country on the LiSTNR App!

Saturday May 21

12pm-3pm (AEST): Triple M NRL's Saturday Scrum: Listen live on Triple M Sydney, Triple M Brisbane, Triple M Central Coast, Triple M Dubbo, Triple M Coffs Coast, Triple M Central West, Triple M Newcastle, Triple M Mid-North Coast, Triple M Bundy, Triple M Cairns, Triple M Central QLD, Triple M Fraser Coast, Triple M Mackay, Triple M Darling Downs, Triple M Townsville and now available around the country on the LiSTNR App!

Dragons vs. Warriors

Live coverage and kickoff from 3pm (AEST): Listen live on Triple M Sydney, Triple M Brisbane, Triple M Central Coast, Triple M Dubbo, Triple M Coffs Coast, Triple M Central West, Triple M Newcastle, Triple M Mid-North Coast, Triple M Bundy, Triple M Cairns, Triple M Central QLD, Triple M Fraser Coast, Triple M Mackay, Triple M Darling Downs, Triple M Townsville and now available around the country on the LiSTNR App!

Cowboys vs. Storm

Live coverage and kickoff from 5:30pm (AEST): Triple M Cairns, Triple M Central QLD, Triple M Mackay, Triple M Townsville and now available around the country on the LiSTNR App!

Roosters vs. Panthers

Live coverage and kickoff from 7:30pm (AEST): Listen live on Triple M Central Coast, Triple M Dubbo, Triple M Coffs Coast, Triple M Central West, Triple M Newcastle, Triple M Mid-North Coast, Triple M Bundy, Triple M Cairns, Triple M Central QLD, Triple M Fraser Coast, Triple M Mackay, Triple M Darling Downs, Triple M Townsville and now available around the country on the LiSTNR App!

Sunday May 22

Live coverage from 1pm (AEST): Triple M NRL's Sunday Sin-Bin: Listen live on Triple M Sydney, Triple M Brisbane, Triple M Central Coast, Triple M Dubbo, Triple M Coffs Coast, Triple M Central West, Triple M Riverina MIA, Triple M Riverina, Triple M Newcastle, Triple M Mid-North Coast, Triple M Bundy, Triple M Cairns, Triple M Central QLD, Triple M Fraser Coast, Triple M Mackay, Triple M Darling Downs, Triple M Townsville and now available around the country on the LiSTNR App!

Titans vs. Sharks

Live coverage & kickoff 4:05pm (AEST): Listen live on Triple M Sydney, Triple M Gold Coast, Triple M Central Coast, Triple M Dubbo, Triple M Coffs Coast, Triple M Central West, Triple M Riverina MIA, Triple M Riverina, Triple M Newcastle, Triple M Mid-North Coast, Triple M Bundy, Triple M Cairns, Triple M Central QLD, Triple M Mackay, Triple M Townsville and now available around the country on the LiSTNR App!