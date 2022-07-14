Round 18 | Triple M NRL's On-Air Coverage & Broadcast Schedule

ROUND 18 BROADCAST SCHEDULE

Friday July 15

Cowboys vs. Sharks

Live coverage from 6pm (AEST): Listen live on Triple M Sydney, Triple M Brisbane, Triple M Central Coast, Triple M Dubbo, Triple M Coffs Coast, Triple M Central West, Triple M Riverina MIA, Triple M Newcastle, Triple M Mid-North Coast, Triple M Bundy, Triple M Cairns, Triple M Central QLD, Triple M Mackay, Triple M Fraser Coast, Triple M Darling Downs, Triple M Townsville and now available around the country on the LiSTNR App!

Saturday July 16

12pm-2pm (AEST): Triple M NRL's Saturday Scrum: Listen live on Triple M Sydney, Triple M Brisbane, Triple M Central Coast, Triple M Dubbo, Triple M Coffs Coast, Triple M Central West, Triple M Newcastle, Triple M Mid-North Coast, Triple M Bundy, Triple M Cairns, Triple M Central QLD, Triple M Mackay, Triple M Townsville and now available around the country on the LiSTNR App!

Roosters vs. Dragons

Live coverage and kickoff from 3pm (AEST): Listen live on Triple M Sydney, Triple M Brisbane, Triple M Central Coast, Triple M Dubbo, Triple M Coffs Coast, Triple M Central West, Triple M Newcastle, Triple M Mid-North Coast, Triple M Bundy, Triple M Cairns, Triple M Central QLD, Triple M Mackay, Triple M Townsville and now available around the country on the LiSTNR App!

Knights vs. Sea Eagles

Live coverage and kickoff from 5:30pm (AEST): Listen live on Triple M Newcastle and now available around the country on the LiSTNR App!

Titans vs. Broncos

Live coverage and kickoff from 7:30pm (AEST): Listen live on Triple M Brisbane, Triple M Dubbo, Triple M Central West, Triple M Mid-North Coast, Triple M Bundy, Triple M Cairns, Triple M Gold Coast, Triple M Darling Downs, Triple M Fraser Coast, Triple M Central QLD, Triple M Mackay, Triple M Townsville and now available around the country on the LiSTNR App!

Sunday July 17

Coverage from 1pm (AEST): Triple M NRL's Sunday Sin-Bin: Listen live on Triple M Sydney, Triple M Central Coast, Triple M Dubbo, Triple M Coffs Coast, Triple M Riverina, Triple M Central West, Triple M Riverina MIA, Triple M Mid-North Coast, Triple M Bundy, Triple M Cairns, Triple M Central QLD, Triple M Mackay, Triple M Townsville and now available around the country on the LiSTNR App!

Storm vs. Raiders

Live coverage & kickoff 4:05pm (AEST): Listen live on Triple M Sydney, Triple M Brisbane, Triple M Central Coast, Triple M Dubbo, Triple M Coffs Coast, Triple M Riverina, Triple M Central West, Triple M Riverina MIA, Triple M Newcastle, Triple M Mid-North Coast, Triple M Bundy, Triple M Cairns, Triple M Central QLD, Triple M Mackay, Triple M Fraser Coast, Triple M Darling Downs, Triple M Townsville and now available around the country on the LiSTNR App!

Bulldogs vs. Rabbitohs

Live coverage & kickoff 6pm (AEST): Listen live on Triple M Sydney, Triple M Brisbane, Triple M Central Coast, Triple M Dubbo, Triple M Coffs Coast, Triple M Riverina, Triple M Central West, Triple M Riverina MIA, Triple M Newcastle, Triple M Mid-North Coast, Triple M Bundy, Triple M Cairns, Triple M Central QLD, Triple M Mackay, Triple M Fraser Coast, Triple M Darling Downs, Triple M Townsville and now available around the country on the LiSTNR App!