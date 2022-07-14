Round 18 | Triple M NRL's On-Air Coverage & Broadcast Schedule
Triple M Rocks Footy!
ROUND 18 BROADCAST SCHEDULE
Friday July 15
Cowboys vs. Sharks
Live coverage from 6pm (AEST): Listen live on Triple M Sydney, Triple M Brisbane, Triple M Central Coast, Triple M Dubbo, Triple M Coffs Coast, Triple M Central West, Triple M Riverina MIA, Triple M Newcastle, Triple M Mid-North Coast, Triple M Bundy, Triple M Cairns, Triple M Central QLD, Triple M Mackay, Triple M Fraser Coast, Triple M Darling Downs, Triple M Townsville and now available around the country on the LiSTNR App!
Saturday July 16
12pm-2pm (AEST): Triple M NRL's Saturday Scrum: Listen live on Triple M Sydney, Triple M Brisbane, Triple M Central Coast, Triple M Dubbo, Triple M Coffs Coast, Triple M Central West, Triple M Newcastle, Triple M Mid-North Coast, Triple M Bundy, Triple M Cairns, Triple M Central QLD, Triple M Mackay, Triple M Townsville and now available around the country on the LiSTNR App!
Roosters vs. Dragons
Live coverage and kickoff from 3pm (AEST): Listen live on Triple M Sydney, Triple M Brisbane, Triple M Central Coast, Triple M Dubbo, Triple M Coffs Coast, Triple M Central West, Triple M Newcastle, Triple M Mid-North Coast, Triple M Bundy, Triple M Cairns, Triple M Central QLD, Triple M Mackay, Triple M Townsville and now available around the country on the LiSTNR App!
Knights vs. Sea Eagles
Live coverage and kickoff from 5:30pm (AEST): Listen live on Triple M Newcastle and now available around the country on the LiSTNR App!
Titans vs. Broncos
Live coverage and kickoff from 7:30pm (AEST): Listen live on Triple M Brisbane, Triple M Dubbo, Triple M Central West, Triple M Mid-North Coast, Triple M Bundy, Triple M Cairns, Triple M Gold Coast, Triple M Darling Downs, Triple M Fraser Coast, Triple M Central QLD, Triple M Mackay, Triple M Townsville and now available around the country on the LiSTNR App!
Sunday July 17
Coverage from 1pm (AEST): Triple M NRL's Sunday Sin-Bin: Listen live on Triple M Sydney, Triple M Central Coast, Triple M Dubbo, Triple M Coffs Coast, Triple M Riverina, Triple M Central West, Triple M Riverina MIA, Triple M Mid-North Coast, Triple M Bundy, Triple M Cairns, Triple M Central QLD, Triple M Mackay, Triple M Townsville and now available around the country on the LiSTNR App!
Storm vs. Raiders
Live coverage & kickoff 4:05pm (AEST): Listen live on Triple M Sydney, Triple M Brisbane, Triple M Central Coast, Triple M Dubbo, Triple M Coffs Coast, Triple M Riverina, Triple M Central West, Triple M Riverina MIA, Triple M Newcastle, Triple M Mid-North Coast, Triple M Bundy, Triple M Cairns, Triple M Central QLD, Triple M Mackay, Triple M Fraser Coast, Triple M Darling Downs, Triple M Townsville and now available around the country on the LiSTNR App!
Bulldogs vs. Rabbitohs
Live coverage & kickoff 6pm (AEST): Listen live on Triple M Sydney, Triple M Brisbane, Triple M Central Coast, Triple M Dubbo, Triple M Coffs Coast, Triple M Riverina, Triple M Central West, Triple M Riverina MIA, Triple M Newcastle, Triple M Mid-North Coast, Triple M Bundy, Triple M Cairns, Triple M Central QLD, Triple M Mackay, Triple M Fraser Coast, Triple M Darling Downs, Triple M Townsville and now available around the country on the LiSTNR App!