Round 23 | Triple M NRL's On-Air Coverage & Broadcast Schedule
ROUND 23 BROADCAST SCHEDULE
Thursday August 18
Rabbitohs vs. Panthers
Live coverage from 7pm (AEST), kickoff 7:50pm (AEST): Listen live on Triple M Sydney, Triple M Brisbane, Triple M Central Coast, Triple M Dubbo, Triple M Coffs Coast, Triple M Central West, Triple M Riverina MIA, Triple M Newcastle, Triple M Mid-North Coast, Triple M Riverina, Triple M Bundy, Triple M Cairns, Triple M Central QLD, Triple M Mackay, Triple M Fraser Coast, Triple M Darling Downs, Triple M Townsville and now available around the country on the LiSTNR App!
Friday August 19
Cowboys vs. Warriors
Live coverage & kickoff from 6pm (AEST): Listen live on Triple M Sydney, Triple M Brisbane, Triple M Central Coast, Triple M Dubbo, Triple M Coffs Coast, Triple M Central West, Triple M Riverina MIA, Triple M Newcastle, Triple M Mid-North Coast, Triple M Bundy, Triple M Cairns, Triple M Central QLD, Triple M Mackay, Triple M Fraser Coast, Triple M Darling Downs, Triple M Townsville and now available around the country on the LiSTNR App!
Storm vs. Broncos
Live coverage & kickoff from 7:55pm (AEST): Listen live on Triple M Central Coast, Triple M Dubbo, Triple M Coffs Coast, Triple M Central West, Triple M Riverina MIA, Triple M Newcastle, Triple M Mid-North Coast, Triple M Bundy and now available around the country on the LiSTNR App!
Saturday August 20
12pm-3pm (AEST): Triple M NRL's Saturday Scrum: Listen live on Triple M Sydney, Triple M Brisbane, Triple M Dubbo, Triple M Central West, Triple M Newcastle, Triple M Bundy, Triple M Cairns, Triple M Central QLD, Triple M Mackay, Triple M Fraser Coast, Triple M Darling Downs, Triple M Townsville and now available around the country on the LiSTNR App!
Eels vs. Bulldogs
Live coverage and kickoff from 3pm (AEST): Listen live on Triple M Sydney, Triple M Brisbane, Triple M Dubbo, Triple M Central West, Triple M Newcastle, Triple M Bundy, Triple M Cairns, Triple M Central QLD, Triple M Mackay, Triple M Fraser Coast, Triple M Darling Downs, Triple M Townsville and now available around the country on the LiSTNR App!
Sunday August 21
Coverage from 1pm (AEST): Triple M NRL's Sunday Sin-Bin: Listen live on Triple M Sydney, Triple M Brisbane and now available around the country on the LiSTNR App!
Dragons vs. Titans
Live coverage & kickoff 2pm (AEST): Listen live on Triple M Central Coast, Triple M Dubbo, Triple M Coffs Coast, Triple M Central West, Triple M Riverina MIA, Triple M Newcastle, Triple M Mid-North Coast, Triple M Riverina, Triple M Bundy, Triple M Cairns, Triple M Central QLD, Triple M Mackay, Triple M Fraser Coast, Triple M Darling Downs, Triple M Townsville and now available around the country on the LiSTNR App!
Knights vs. Raiders
Live coverage & kickoff 4pm (AEST): Listen live on Triple M Central Coast, Triple M Dubbo, Triple M Coffs Coast, Triple M Central West, Triple M Riverina MIA, Triple M Newcastle, Triple M Mid-North Coast, Triple M Riverina, Triple M Bundy, Triple M Cairns, Triple M Central QLD, Triple M Mackay, Triple M Fraser Coast, Triple M Darling Downs, Triple M Townsville and now available around the country on the LiSTNR App!
Hear all the action no matter where you are in Australia on the LiSTNR App!