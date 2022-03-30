Round 4 | Triple M NRL's On-Air Coverage & Broadcast Schedule

Triple M Rocks Footy!

Article heading image for Round 4 | Triple M NRL's On-Air Coverage & Broadcast Schedule

2022 NRL ROUND 4 BROADCAST SCHEDULE 

Thursday March 31

Titans vs. Tigers

Live coverage from 7pm (AEDT): Join Benji Marshall, Wendell Sailor, Ben Dobbin & Dan Ginnane for the call. 

Kickoff 8:05pm (AEDT): Listen live on Triple M Sydney, Triple M Brisbane, Triple M Dubbo, Triple M Riverina MIA, Triple M Newcastle, Triple M Central West, Triple M Riverina, Triple M Bundy, Triple M Cairns, Triple M Central Queensland, Triple M Fraser Coast, Triple M Mackay, Triple M Darling Downs, Triple M Gold Coast, Triple M Townsville & streaming on the LiSTNR App

Friday April 1

Sharks vs. Knights

Live coverage & kickoff 6pm (AEDT): Join Ryan Girdler, James Graham, Brent Read and Anthony Maroon for the call. 

Listen live on Triple M Sydney, Triple M Brisbane, Triple M Central Coast, Triple M Coffs Coast, Triple M Dubbo, Triple M Riverina MIA, Triple M Newcastle, Triple M Central West, Triple M Mid-North Coast, Triple M Bundy, Triple M Cairns, Triple M Central Queensland, Triple M Fraser Coast, Triple M Mackay, Triple M Darling Downs, Triple M Townsville & streaming on the LiSTNR App

Saturday April 2

12pm-3pm (AEDT): Triple M NRL's Saturday Scrum with Ryan Girdler, Dave Riccio, Wade Graham & Tony Squires. 

Listen live on Triple M Sydney, Triple M Brisbane, Triple M Central Coast, Triple M Coffs Coast, Triple M Dubbo, Triple M Newcastle, Triple M Central West, Triple M Mid-North Coast, Triple M Bundy, Triple M Cairns, Triple M Central Queensland, Triple M Fraser Coast, Triple M Mackay, Triple M Darling Downs, Triple M Townsville & streaming on the LiSTNR App

Broncos vs. Warriors

Live coverage and kickoff from 3pm (AEDT): Join your call team of Ryan Girdler, Wade Graham, Ben Dobbin & Anthony Maroon. 

Listen live on Triple M Sydney, Triple M Brisbane, Triple M Central Coast, Triple M Coffs Coast, Triple M Dubbo, Triple M Newcastle, Triple M Central West, Triple M Mid-North Coast, Triple M Bundy, Triple M Cairns, Triple M Central Queensland, Triple M Fraser Coast, Triple M Mackay, Triple M Darling Downs, Triple M Townsville & streaming on the LiSTNR App

Cowboys vs. Roosters

Live coverage and kickoff from 7:30pm (AEDT): Triple M Cairns, Triple M Central Queensland, Triple M Mackay, Triple M Townsville & streaming on the LiSTNR App

Sunday April 3

1pm-4pm (AEST): Triple M NRL's Sunday Sin-Bin with Gorden Tallis, Paul Kent, James Hooper and Anthony Maroon. 

Listen live on Triple M Sydney, Triple M Brisbane, Triple M Central Coast, Triple M Coffs Coast, Triple M Dubbo, Triple M Riverina MIA, Triple M Newcastle, Triple M Central West, Triple M Mid-North Coast, Triple M Riverina, Triple M Bundy, Triple M Cairns, Triple M Central Queensland, Triple M Fraser Coast, Triple M Mackay, Triple M Darling Downs, Triple M Townsville & streaming on the LiSTNR App

Storm vs. Bulldogs

Kickoff 4:05pm (AEDT): Join your call team of James Graham, Gorden Tallis & Dan Ginnane. 

Listen live on Triple M Sydney, Triple M Brisbane, Triple M Central Coast, Triple M Coffs Coast, Triple M Dubbo, Triple M Riverina MIA, Triple M Newcastle, Triple M Central West, Triple M Mid-North Coast, Triple M Riverina, Triple M Bundy, Triple M Cairns, Triple M Central Queensland, Triple M Fraser Coast, Triple M Mackay, Triple M Darling Downs, Triple M Townsville & streaming on the LiSTNR App

Eels vs. Dragons

Live coverage & kickoff from 6:15pm (AEDT): Join your call team of Ben Te'o, Ryan Girdler, Brent Read & Andy Raymond. 

Listen live on Triple M Sydney, Triple M Brisbane, Triple M Central Coast, Triple M Coffs Coast, Triple M Dubbo, Triple M Riverina MIA, Triple M Newcastle, Triple M Central West, Triple M Mid-North Coast, Triple M Riverina, Triple M Bundy, Triple M Cairns, Triple M Central Queensland, Triple M Fraser Coast, Triple M Mackay, Triple M Darling Downs, Triple M Townsville & streaming on the LiSTNR App

Hear all the action no matter where you are in Australia on the LiSTNR App!

30 March 2022

Triple M NRL
Listen Live!
Triple M NRL
Triple M NRL
Up Next

Website T&C'sWebsite T&C'sPrivacy PolicyPrivacy PolicyContactContactComplaintsComplaintsCompetition T&C'sCompetition T&C'sSmart SpeakersSmart SpeakersFAQFAQAdvertiseAdvertiseJobsJobs