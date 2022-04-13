Round 6 | Triple M NRL's On-Air Coverage & Broadcast Schedule
ROUND 6 BROADCAST SCHEDULE
Thursday April 14
Raiders vs. Cowboys
Live coverage from 7pm (AEST): Join Benji Marshall, James Graham & Dan Ginnane for the call.
Kickoff 7:50pm (AEST): Listen live on Triple M Sydney, Triple M Brisbane, Triple M Central Coast, Triple M Coffs Coast, Triple M Dubbo, Triple M Riverina MIA, Triple M Newcastle, Triple M Central West, Triple M Mid-North Coast, Triple M Riverina, Triple M Bundy, Triple M Cairns, Triple M Central Queensland, Triple M Mackay, Triple M Townsville & streaming on the LiSTNR App!
Friday April 15
Rabbitohs vs. Bulldogs
Live coverage from 3pm (AEST): Join Ryan Girdler, Wendell Sailor, Brent Read and Anthony Maroon for the call.
Kickoff 4pm (AEST): Listen live on Triple M Sydney, Triple M Brisbane, Triple M Central Coast, Triple M Coffs Coast, Triple M Dubbo, Triple M Newcastle, Triple M Central West, Triple M Mid-North Coast, Triple M Bundy, Triple M Cairns, Triple M Central Queensland, Triple M Fraser Coast, Triple M Mackay, Triple M Darling Downs, Triple M Townsville & streaming on the LiSTNR App!
Panthers vs. Broncos
Live coverage & kickoff 7:50pm (AEST): Join Gorden Tallis, Ben Hannant, Dave Riccio & Ben Dobbin for the call.
Listen live on Triple M Brisbane, Triple M Central Coast, Triple M Coffs Coast, Triple M Dubbo, Triple M Newcastle, Triple M Central West, Triple M Mid-North Coast, Triple M Bundy, Triple M Cairns, Triple M Central Queensland, Triple M Fraser Coast, Triple M Mackay, Triple M Darling Downs, Triple M Townsville & streaming on the LiSTNR App!
Saturday April 16
12pm-3pm (AEST): Triple M NRL's Saturday Scrum with Ryan Girdler, Dave Riccio, Jai Arrow & Tony Squires.
Listen live on Triple M Sydney, Triple M Brisbane, Triple M Central Coast, Triple M Coffs Coast, Triple M Dubbo, Triple M Newcastle, Triple M Central West, Triple M Mid-North Coast, Triple M Bundy, Triple M Cairns, Triple M Central Queensland, Triple M Fraser Coast, Triple M Mackay, Triple M Darling Downs, Triple M Townsville & streaming on the LiSTNR App!
Sea Eagles vs. Titans
Live coverage and kickoff from 5:30pm (AEST): Join your call team of Ryan Girdler, Aaron Woods, Brent Read & Anthony Maroon.
Listen live on Triple M Sydney, Triple M Brisbane, Triple M Central Coast, Triple M Coffs Coast, Triple M Dubbo, Triple M Newcastle, Triple M Central West, Triple M Mid-North Coast, Triple M Gold Coast, Triple M Bundy, Triple M Cairns, Triple M Central Queensland, Triple M Fraser Coast, Triple M Mackay, Triple M Darling Downs, Triple M Townsville & streaming on the LiSTNR App!
Sunday April 17
Live coverage from 1pm (AEST): Triple M NRL's Sunday Sin-Bin with Gorden Tallis, Paul Kent, James Hooper and Anthony Maroon.
Listen live on Triple M Sydney, Triple M Brisbane, Triple M Central Coast, Triple M Coffs Coast, Triple M Dubbo, Triple M Riverina MIA, Triple M Newcastle, Triple M Central West, Triple M Mid-North Coast, Triple M Riverina, Triple M Bundy, Triple M Cairns, Triple M Central Queensland, Triple M Fraser Coast, Triple M Mackay, Triple M Darling Downs, Triple M Townsville & streaming on the LiSTNR App!
Dragons vs. Knights
Live coverage & kickoff 4:05pm (AEST): Join your call team of Wendell Sailor & Dan Ginnane.
Listen live on Triple M Sydney, Triple M Brisbane, Triple M Central Coast, Triple M Coffs Coast, Triple M Dubbo, Triple M Riverina MIA, Triple M Newcastle, Triple M Central West, Triple M Mid-North Coast, Triple M Riverina, Triple M Bundy, Triple M Cairns, Triple M Central Queensland, Triple M Fraser Coast, Triple M Mackay, Triple M Darling Downs, Triple M Townsville & streaming on the LiSTNR App!
Monday April 18
Eels vs. Tigers
Live coverage from 3pm (AEST): Join your call team of James Graham, Wade Graham & Anthony Maroon.
Kickoff 4pm (AEST): Listen live on Triple M Sydney, Triple M Brisbane, Triple M Central Coast, Triple M Coffs Coast, Triple M Dubbo, Triple M Riverina MIA, Triple M Newcastle, Triple M Central West, Triple M Mid-North Coast, Triple M Riverina, Triple M Bundy, Triple M Cairns, Triple M Central Queensland, Triple M Fraser Coast, Triple M Mackay, Triple M Darling Downs, Triple M Townsville & streaming on the LiSTNR App!