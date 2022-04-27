Round 8 | Triple M NRL's On-Air Coverage & Broadcast Schedule
ROUND 8 BROADCAST SCHEDULE
Thursday April 28
Broncos vs. Sharks
Live coverage from 7pm (AEST): Join Benji Marshall, Wendell Sailor, Ben Dobbin & Dan Ginnane for the call.
Kickoff 7:50pm (AEST): Listen live on Triple M Sydney, Triple M Brisbane, Triple M Central Coast, Triple M Coffs Coast, Triple M Dubbo, Triple M Riverina MIA, Triple M Newcastle, Triple M Central West, Triple M Mid-North Coast, Triple M Riverina, Triple M Bundy, Triple M Cairns, Triple M Central Queensland, Triple M Fraser Coast, Triple M Mackay, Triple M Darling Downs, Triple M Townsville & streaming on the LiSTNR App!
Friday April 29
Titans vs. Panthers
Live coverage & kickoff 6pm (AEST): Join Wendell Sailor, James Graham, Andy Raymond & Anthony Maroon for the call.
Listen live on Triple M Sydney, Triple M Brisbane, Triple M Central Coast, Triple M Coffs Coast, Triple M Dubbo, Triple M Riverina MIA, Triple M Newcastle, Triple M Central West, Triple M Mid-North Coast, Triple M Bundy, Triple M Cairns, Triple M Central Queensland, Triple M Fraser Coast, Triple M Mackay, Triple M Darling Downs, Triple M Townsville & streaming on the LiSTNR App!
Saturday April 30
12pm-3pm (AEST): Triple M NRL's Saturday Scrum with Ryan Girdler, Dave Riccio, Christian Welch & Tony Squires.
Listen live on Triple M Sydney, Triple M Brisbane, Triple M Central Coast, Triple M Coffs Coast, Triple M Dubbo, Triple M Newcastle, Triple M Central West, Triple M Mid-North Coast, Triple M Bundy, Triple M Cairns, Triple M Central Queensland, Triple M Fraser Coast, Triple M Mackay, Triple M Darling Downs, Triple M Townsville & streaming on the LiSTNR App!
Raiders vs. Warriors
Live coverage and kickoff from 5:30pm (AEST): Join your call team of Aaron Woods, Ryan Girdler & Anthony Maroon.
Listen live on Triple M Sydney, Triple M Brisbane, Triple M Central Coast, Triple M Coffs Coast, Triple M Dubbo, Triple M Newcastle, Triple M Central West, Triple M Mid-North Coast, Triple M Bundy, Triple M Cairns, Triple M Central Queensland, Triple M Fraser Coast, Triple M Mackay, Triple M Darling Downs, Triple M Townsville & streaming on the LiSTNR App!
Sunday May 1
Live coverage from 1pm (AEST): Triple M NRL's Sunday Sin-Bin with Gorden Tallis, Paul Kent, James Hooper and Anthony Maroon.
Listen live on Triple M Sydney, Triple M Brisbane, Triple M Dubbo, Triple M Central Coast, Triple M Coffs Coast, Triple M Mid-North Coast, Triple M Central West, Triple M Riverina, Triple M Riverina MIA, Triple M Bundy, Triple M Cairns, Triple M Central Queensland, Triple M Mackay, Triple M Townsville & streaming on the LiSTNR App!
Knights vs. Storm
Live coverage from 1pm (AEST): Join the Triple M NRL Newcastle call team!
Kickoff 2pm (AEST): Listen live on Triple M Newcastle & streaming on the LiSTNR App!
Dragons vs. Tigers
Live coverage & kickoff 4:05pm (AEST): Join your call team of Gorden Tallis, James Graham, Brent Read & Dan Ginnane.
Listen live on Triple M Sydney, Triple M Brisbane, Triple M Dubbo, Triple M Central West, Triple M Riverina, Triple M Riverina MIA, Triple M Bundy, Triple M Cairns, Triple M Central Queensland, Triple M Mackay, Triple M Townsville, Triple M Fraser Coast, Triple M Darling Downs & streaming on the LiSTNR App!