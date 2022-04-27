Round 8 | Triple M NRL's On-Air Coverage & Broadcast Schedule

ROUND 8 BROADCAST SCHEDULE

Thursday April 28

Broncos vs. Sharks

Live coverage from 7pm (AEST): Join Benji Marshall, Wendell Sailor, Ben Dobbin & Dan Ginnane for the call.

Kickoff 7:50pm (AEST): Listen live on Triple M Sydney, Triple M Brisbane, and streaming on the LiSTNR App!

Friday April 29

Titans vs. Panthers

Live coverage & kickoff 6pm (AEST): Join Wendell Sailor, James Graham, Andy Raymond & Anthony Maroon for the call.

Listen live on Triple M Sydney, Triple M Brisbane, and streaming on the LiSTNR App!

Saturday April 30

12pm-3pm (AEST): Triple M NRL's Saturday Scrum with Ryan Girdler, Dave Riccio, Christian Welch & Tony Squires.

Listen live on Triple M Sydney, Triple M Brisbane, and streaming on the LiSTNR App!

Raiders vs. Warriors

Live coverage and kickoff from 5:30pm (AEST): Join your call team of Aaron Woods, Ryan Girdler & Anthony Maroon.

Listen live on Triple M Sydney, Triple M Brisbane, and streaming on the LiSTNR App!

Sunday May 1

Live coverage from 1pm (AEST): Triple M NRL's Sunday Sin-Bin with Gorden Tallis, Paul Kent, James Hooper and Anthony Maroon.

Listen live on Triple M Sydney, Triple M Brisbane, and streaming on the LiSTNR App!

Knights vs. Storm

Live coverage from 1pm (AEST): Join the Triple M NRL Newcastle call team!

Kickoff 2pm (AEST): Listen live on Triple M Newcastle & streaming on the LiSTNR App!

Dragons vs. Tigers

Live coverage & kickoff 4:05pm (AEST): Join your call team of Gorden Tallis, James Graham, Brent Read & Dan Ginnane.

Listen live on Triple M Sydney, Triple M Brisbane, and streaming on the LiSTNR App!