Round 9 | Triple M NRL's On-Air Coverage & Broadcast Schedule

ROUND 9 BROADCAST SCHEDULE 

Thursday May 5

Rabbitohs vs. Broncos

Live coverage from 7pm (AEST), kickoff 7:50pm (AEST): Listen live on Triple M Sydney, Triple M Brisbane, Triple M Central Coast, Triple M Dubbo, Triple M Coffs Coast, Triple M Central West, Triple M Riverina MIA, Triple M Riverina, Triple M Newcastle, Triple M Mid-North Coast, Triple M Bundy, Triple M Cairns, Triple M Central Queensland, Triple M Fraser Coast, Triple M Mackay, Triple M Central Queensland, Triple M Townsville, Triple M Darling Downs and now available around the country on the LiSTNR App! 

Friday May 6

Raiders vs. Bulldogs

Live coverage & kickoff 6pm (AEST): Listen live on Triple M Sydney, Triple M Brisbane, Triple M Central Coast, Triple M Dubbo, Triple M Coffs Coast, Triple M Central West, Triple M Riverina MIA, Triple M Riverina, Triple M Newcastle, Triple M Mid-North Coast, Triple M Bundy, Triple M Cairns, Triple M Central Queensland, Triple M Fraser Coast, Triple M Mackay, Triple M Central Queensland, Triple M Townsville, Triple M Darling Downs and now available around the country on the LiSTNR App! 

Saturday May 7

12pm-3pm (AEST): Triple M NRL's Saturday Scrum:  Listen live on Triple M Sydney, Triple M Brisbane, Triple M Dubbo, Triple M Central West, Triple M Newcastle, Triple M Central Coast, Triple M Coffs Coast, Triple M Mid-North Coast, Triple M Bundy, Triple M Cairns, Triple M Central Queensland, Triple M Fraser Coast, Triple M Mackay, Triple M Darling Downs, Triple M Townsville & streaming on the LiSTNR App!

Sea Eagles vs. Tigers

Live coverage and kickoff from 3pm (AEST): Listen live on Triple M Sydney, Triple M Brisbane, Triple M Dubbo, Triple M Central West, Triple M Newcastle, Triple M Bundy, Triple M Cairns, Triple M Central Queensland, Triple M Fraser Coast, Triple M Mackay, Triple M Darling Downs, Triple M Townsville & streaming on the LiSTNR App!

Roosters vs. Titans

Live coverage and kickoff from 5:25pm (AEST): Listen live on Triple M Gold Coast, Triple M Dubbo, Triple M Bundy, Triple M Central Coast, Triple M Coffs Coast, Triple M Mid-North Coast & streaming on the LiSTNR App!

Cowboys vs. Knights

Live coverage and kickoff from 7:25pm (AEST): Listen live on Triple M Townsville, Triple M Newcastle, Triple M Cairns, Triple M Central Queensland, Triple M Fraser Coast, Triple M Mackay & streaming on the LiSTNR App!

Sunday May 8

Live coverage from 1pm (AEST): Triple M NRL's Sunday Sin-Bin: Listen live on Triple M Sydney, Triple M Brisbane, Triple M Central Coast, Triple M Dubbo, Triple M Coffs Coast, Triple M Central West, Triple M Riverina MIA, Triple M Riverina, Triple M Newcastle, Triple M Mid-North Coast, Triple M Bundy, Triple M Cairns, Triple M Central Queensland, Triple M Fraser Coast, Triple M Mackay, Triple M Central Queensland, Triple M Townsville, Triple M Darling Downs and now available around the country on the LiSTNR App! 

Sharks vs. Warriors

Live coverage & kickoff 4:05pm (AEST): Listen live on Triple M Sydney, Triple M Brisbane, Triple M Central Coast, Triple M Dubbo, Triple M Coffs Coast, Triple M Central West, Triple M Riverina MIA, Triple M Riverina, Triple M Newcastle, Triple M Mid-North Coast, Triple M Bundy, Triple M Cairns, Triple M Central Queensland, Triple M Fraser Coast, Triple M Mackay, Triple M Central Queensland, Triple M Townsville, Triple M Darling Downs and now available around the country on the LiSTNR App! 

