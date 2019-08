St Kilda star Rowan Marshall has left the ground late in the first quarter, after landing awkwardly following a marking contest.

The likely best & fairest winner hobbled to the bench where he has since had doctors run tests on his left leg before heading down the race and into the rooms.

UPDATE: Marshall has returned to the field with heavy strapping on his knee.





