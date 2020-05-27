Traffic Alert: Rowe and Corio Street Pedestrian Crossing Works

Rowe and Corio Street pedestrian crossing works

Council will be conducting works at the western intersection of Rowe Street / Corio Street to construct a raised pedestrian crossing from Monday 1 June to Friday 12 June between 7am to 6pm.

Access to Rowe Street from Corio Street will be blocked throughout construction period. Access to Rowe Street via Maude Street will be unaffected.

Some sections of the Rowe/High Street Parking area will be partially unavailable to the public as delivery trucks will complete their turning movements within this area for entry / exit via Maude Street.

Residents are asked to abide by traffic management conditions during the construction period. Changes may also occur depending on weather conditions.



For further information, call: 03 5832 9700 or visit greatershepparton.com.au

