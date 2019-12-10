Roxette Star Marie Fredriksson Has Passed Away, Aged 61

Marie Fredriksson, one half of the Swedish music sensation Roxette, has sadly passed away at the age of 61.

Marie died on Monday morning following a brain tumour diagnosis 17 years ago.

Marie’s vocals are at the forefront of major Roxette hits like 'It Must Have Been Love' and 'Listen to Your Heart'.

“It is with great sadness we have to announce that Marie Fredriksson of Roxette has passed away in the morning of December 9, following a 17-year long battle with cancer,” a statement reads.

“Following a successful solo debut in 1984, Marie Fredriksson became one of Sweden’s most loved and successful artists. In 1986 she teamed up with Per in Roxette with the ambition to reach outside Sweden, and together they started a historical journey that in the coming years would make them one of the biggest pop acts in the world.

"In 2002, Marie was diagnosed with a severe brain tumor, receiving an aggressive treatment that took its toll but ultimately was successful. Thanks to her extremely strong fighting spirit, Marie by 2009 was able to start a gradual return to the world’s stages... But by 2016, the show was finally over when Marie´s doctors advised her to stop touring and focus on her health."

“Time goes by so quickly. It’s not that long ago we spent days and nights in my tiny apartment in Halmstad, listening to music we loved, sharing impossible dreams. And what a dream we eventually got to share!” bandmate Per Gessle wrote.

“Thank you, Marie, thanks for everything. You were an outstanding musician, a master of the voice, an amazing performer. Thanks for painting my black and white songs in the most beautiful colours. You were the most wonderful friend for over 40 years. I’m proud, honoured and happy to have been able to share so much of your time, talent, warmth, generosity and sense of humour. All my love goes out to you and your family. Things will never be the same.

“P.”

Marie is remembered by her husband Mikael Bolyos, her two children Josefin and Oscar, and dedicated fans around the world.

