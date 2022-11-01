Royal Caribbean Cruise Ship To Dock In Brisbane Despite Covid Outbreak

One of the biggest cruise ships in the world is set to dock in Brisbane on Tuesday with fears over a Covid outbreak among passengers.

The Quantam of The Seas will be the Royal Caribbean International cruise line’s official return to Brisbane.

Despite excitement over the cruise line’s return to Queensland, hundreds of passengers onboard the ship are believed to have contracted Covid.

Of the 4,400 passengers travelling from Hawaii to Queensland, approximately 400 are believed to have become infected.

Royal Caribbean have released a statement denying the claims saying only a small number of people have contracted Covid.

“Royal Caribbean International’s Quantum of the Seas is currently sailing a 18-night transpacific cruise to Brisbane, Australia. 0.35 per cent of the on-board community have currently tested positive for COVID-19, below the threshold set by Australian federal and state health authorities” - Royal Caribbean

“They are fully vaccinated and mildly symptomatic or asymptomatic, and we are continually monitoring their health.

“The proven layers of health and safety measures practised on every Royal Caribbean cruise far exceed other holiday experiences, these include the routine monitoring and vaccination of all crew members and keeping them up to date with boosters when they are eligible, enhanced testing and treatment capabilities in our on-board medical facilities, and more.”

