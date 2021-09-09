Royal Children's Hospital To Trial Testing Device Soon To Be Accessible To Kids

New Melbourne-made devices are being trialled at the Royal Children's Hospital to help screen the younger generation for COVID, in lieu of the current nose and throat swabs.

The colourful design, named 'The Rhinomed Junior' will be used under the nose to collect potential virus particles for testing.

Rhinomed Junior is being trialled with at the Royal Children’s Hospitals drive through COVID-19 testing site, where around 1500 children receive COVID-19 tests per week.

It will appear in a range of designs to suit your kids favourite items, such as moustaches and cat noses, with the child having full use of the device.

Around 250 children aged four to 18 will trial the device over the six-week period, drawing upon comparisons with traditional swab testing methods.

"We know that medical tests can sometimes be disconcerting for young children, but with 317 active cases with children aged under 10, we know that testing is really important tool to make sure that we protect those kids," Health Minister Martin Foley explained.

“Taking a medical test can be a frightening experience for some kids, but as we know, testing is critical in limiting the spread of COVID-19 among young Victorians.”

“Rhinomed lets kids control the rate at which the swab goes in, which increases their sense of control and makes the whole experience a lot less stressful.”

