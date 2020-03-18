RSL Queensland has listened to us- this is now what we're doing on ANZAC Day.

This week we learnt ANZAC day services would be cancelled across the nation as mass gatherings of more than 500 people outdoors are cancelled to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

But Aussies took to social media to discuss how we can still honour those who gave the ultimate sacrifice for our country.

RSL Queensland has now responded and is encouraging us to commemorate the day- on our driveways or balconies.

President Tony Ferris speaking.