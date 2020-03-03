RSO Jazz Cabaret

Cool Jazz and a Sizzling Dance Floor

Article heading image for RSO Jazz Cabaret
Are you a lover of Jazz? Well, join the Rockhampton Symphony Orchestra for their Jazz Cabaret at the Rockhampton Leagues Club on Friday 3 April 2020 at 7:30pm.
Enjoy some cool jazz, hot food and icy cold drinks - the perfect mix! RSO Jazz's launch concert, "Cabaret" showcases some of CQ's finest jazz musicians in concert, performing a funky range of charts that'll get your toes tapping and maybe get you up on the dance floor too!
Tickets include finger food throughout the evening and seating is at tables of eight. A licensed bar will run from 6.30pm 'til the show concludes.
Are you pretty jazzed about this one? Great, get your tickets here

a day ago

Rockhampton Symphony Orchestra
Jazz Cabaret
Rockhampton
Rockhampton Leagues Club
Listen Live!
Rockhampton Symphony Orchestra
Jazz Cabaret
Rockhampton
Rockhampton Leagues Club
Rockhampton Symphony Orchestra
Jazz Cabaret
Rockhampton
Rockhampton Leagues Club
Up Next

Website T&C'sWebsite T&C'sPrivacy PolicyPrivacy PolicyContactContactComplaintsComplaintsCompetition T&C'sCompetition T&C'sSmart SpeakersSmart SpeakersAdvertiseAdvertiseJobsJobs