RSO Jazz Cabaret

Are you a lover of Jazz? Well, join the Rockhampton Symphony Orchestra for their Jazz Cabaret at the Rockhampton Leagues Club on Friday 3 April 2020 at 7:30pm.

Enjoy some cool jazz, hot food and icy cold drinks - the perfect mix! RSO Jazz's launch concert, "Cabaret" showcases some of CQ's finest jazz musicians in concert, performing a funky range of charts that'll get your toes tapping and maybe get you up on the dance floor too!

Tickets include finger food throughout the evening and seating is at tables of eight. A licensed bar will run from 6.30pm 'til the show concludes.