RTBU Calls For Cheaper Fares For Commuters Following Rail Issues

NSW transport union is calling for cheaper fares or free travel once a week as compensation for the rail network stuff-up last month.

The Rail, Tram and Bus Union (RTBU) will ask Premier Dominic Perrottet to allow commuters a free ride every Friday for the next few months.

Sydney commuters were left in the dust last month, after the entire city's rail network copped a sudden shutdown on Monday February 21.

The shutdown which impacted thousands of travellers was caused by a disagreement with the union and the state government over talks of industrial action.

The union bosses released a statement on Monday condemning the government's action, after they had not made an effort to resolve worker issues.

It comes as commuters are being told to act in advance and prepare for delays, with safety works still ongoing from the recent floods across greater Sydney.

Transport Minister David Elliott says repairs could take up to two weeks before the returning to its normal timetable.

