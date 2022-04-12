Rubbish Expected To Pile Up After Cleanway Workers Vote To Strike

Bins are expected to overflow across Melbourne’s North and West with Cleanway waste workers voting for a strike.

According to the Transport Workers Union, members have voted to ban all over time and to hold stop work meetings across Thursday and Tuesday next week as part of a push for higher pay.

As a result of the strike, the union has advised that there will be delays in rubbish collection at a number of businesses and schools in Moonee Valley, Human, Brimbank, Moreland, Brimbank, Wyndham and Banyule.

The Transport Workers Union have been in ongoing negotiations with the council in several areas but recently escalated the matter after Cleanaway was accused of adding new clauses without communicating the proposed changes.

State secretary Mike McNess said workers deserve to know the details of what it is they are voting for.

“Workers have a right to transparency and explanation of all of the conditions proposed by the company before voting on a document that will become their future working conditions,” he said.

“Workers at Cleanaway do not make the decision to take stop work action lightly and are aware of the unfortunate impact this will have on the community.

“It is however the only option workers have been left with.”

Mr McNess said Cleanaway’s dishonesty during negotiations could impact Victorians.

“Cleanaway’s poor treatment of their workers and not bargaining in good faith has led to a situation that could have a severe impact on essential waste collection services that Victorians rely on.”

