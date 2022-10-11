Ruby The Roo Hops Into New Tourism Ambassador Role

Australia has had Paul Hogan, Lara Bingle, and Chris Hemsworth as past tourism ambassadors, and now, the computer-generated Ruby the Roo joins the honour roll.

The nation’s new global campaign, “Come and Say G’Day” was unveiled in Tokyo, featuring the CGI kangaroo voiced by Rose Byrne.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with The National Briefing - keeping you in the loop with news as it hits:

But… why a CGI ambassador?

Tourism Australia’s Chief Marketing Officer, Susan Coghill, said the campaign will remind travellers of Australia’s iconic destinations and friendly faces, and will translate to both English and non-English speaking tourists.

“The use of an animated character in Ruby was a deliberate move that aims to cut through the clutter of destination marketing internationally and it is backed by research,” she said.

In Australia, we’re so lucky to have a globally recognisable and adorable icon in the kangaroo and to bring that to life through CGI animation creates a uniquely Australian brand ambassador in Ruby, who translates across both English and non-English speaking countries.”

It’s hoped the new campaign will encourage tourists back Down Under as the industry rebuilds post-pandemic by “converting the pent-up demand for an Australian holiday,” Tourism Australia’s Managing Director, Phillipa Harrison said.

For Australians looking for intelligent and unbiased news coverage, join renowned journalist Natarsha Belling on Your Morning Agenda for breaking national and international stories as well as the top business and finance stories - every weekday from 6:30am on Listnr: