Rugby Australia Confirms Adelaide Oval Double Header

For the first time in more than 20 year, the Rugby Australia national sides will play two matches in Adelaide.

In a massive coup for the state, the national outfits will take on New Zealand and South Africa for a historic double-header this August.

Both the Wallabies and Wallaroos (women's side) will feature in Tests for the 2022 international season.

On August 27, the Wallaroos play the Black Ferns at Adelaide Oval, as a curtain raiser to the Wallabies and Springboks match.

Last time the Wallabies played at the historic venue, it marked a record-breaking 2003 Rugby World Cup game, with Australia defeating Namibia 142 - 0 - the largest men's test rugby victory ever.

State Premier Peter Malinauskas was delighted with the confirmation, hosting the Wallabies for the first time in 20 years.

"(It’s) great news for rugby fans in SA but also a massive drawcard for visitors to our state who want to come to Adelaide and watch world-class international sport, right here at iconic Adelaide Oval," Malinauskas said.​

"We’re also thrilled to have the Wallaroos play here, in what is the only time both the men’s and women's teams will feature on the same fixture at the same venue in Australia this year.

"These are the kinds of events that drive strong visitation – with more than 30,000 fans expected to attend, filling up our city bars and hotels and giving the CBD a real energy during the winter months."

Wallaroos head coach Jay Tregonning said the matches will help expose women interested in taking up the code.

"The side has always been dedicated to growing the women’s game right across the country and playing in Adelaide only reinforces this," he said.

"Being able to play our second test of the O’Reilly Cup in Adelaide hopefully will inspire a lot of female talent in SA to choose rugby and start their own journey towards the Buildcorp Wallaroos."

The match kickstars the Wallabies' 2022 home eToro Rugby Championship against South Africa and New Zealand, with two September matches to be played in Melbourne and NSW respectively.

