Rugby Australia Terminate Israel Folau's $4 Million Contract

Israel Folau has officially been sacked by Rugby Australia today.
Folau was found guilty of a high-level breach of Rugby Australia’s professional players’ code of conduct earlier this month; today he learned his $4 million contract would be terminated.
The 30-year-old Wallabies star quoted a Bible passage, saying “hell awaits” homosexuals, to his personal Instagram account.
Rugby Australia chief executive Raelene Castle and Waratahs boss Andrew Hore revealed today Folau’s nine-year career with Rugby Australia would come to an end.
It's reported Folau will fight to save his rugby career in court; ARL bosses have confirmed the sportsman would not be welcomed back to the NRL.
