Rugby League Community Mourn The Loss Of Immortal Johnny Raper

The Rugby League world is mourning the death of Johnny Raper, one of the game's original Immortals.

Raper, aged 82, passed away in the early hours on Wednesday morning following a lengthy battle with illness.

Tributes have continued to flow for 'Chook', who's legend includes winning eight consecutive grand finals with St George.

Raper's illustrious career provided him with unanimous entry into the Sporting Australia Hall of Fame and selected in the Rugby League Team of the Century.

ARLC boss Peter V’landys AM spoke on the legacy Raper will leave as one of the greats.

“Today we have lost one of our all time greats. An Immortal, a Kangaroos captain and an eight-time Premiership winning player. Johnny was the best of the best,’’ V’landys said.

“Johnny was a football genius. He had a gut instinct for rugby league like few we have seen. He wasn’t the biggest player on the field, but he was the smartest. Johnny’s feats with the Dragons will remain part of rugby league legend forever.

“On behalf of the game, I send my deepest condolences to Johnny’s family, friends and teammates.”

An icon of the Dragons, his consecutive Grand Final wins began in 1959, while he also made 39 appearances for Australia and several as captain.

