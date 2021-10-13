Rugby League Immortal Norm Provan Dies Aged 88

Rugby League's 13th Immortal, Norm Provan sadly passed away at the age of 88.

An icon within the game, Provan played in 10 of St George's premierships across the 50's and 60's.

Nicknamed 'Sticks,' Provan's dominance with the Dragons included five premierships as captain-coach.

He was inducted into the Sporting Australia Hall Of Fame in 2015, three years later he was etched into NRL history as an Immortal.

The memory of the great will live on forever, with the current NRL champion trophy inspired by his famous embrace with Arthur Summons from the SCG in 1963.

"I had a long career in rugby league, so I'm very very proud to see the two of us no matter we're only made of brass," Provan once said about the honour of being depicted on the NRL trophy.

Provan played 19 matches for NSW, and 14 tests at the international level representing his country.

Featuring in 256 games for St George between 1951 to 1965, Provan was regarded as one of the greatest players to take the field.

"Thanks to all those who supported me, what have you got if you don't got family?" Provan said at a recent NRL awards night.

