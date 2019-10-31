Ruling Favours Punters Regarding The Infamous 'No 40+ Disposal' Bets

The Northern Territory Racing Commision have ruled in favour of punters around the country regarding the infamous '40+ disposal' saga.

The commission deemed that Sportsbet lawfully accepted all bets on the 40+ disposal markets in Round 10.

Punters were outraged when all bets placed on the markets were voided by the bookmaker.

Many punters multi'd up no player to collect 40+ disposal in each game of the round. The nine-leg multi was paying odds of approximately $151 at one stage.

The final points of the official document regarding the issue reads:

"As a result, the Commission has determined that all bets struck on the nine Sportsbet AFL +40 betting markets for round 10 of the 2019 AFL season are lawful bets pursuant to section 85(1A) of the Act."

"As the bets are determined to be lawful bets, it is the view of the Commission that all persons who made a winning bet on any or all of the nine Sportsbet AFL +40 betting markets for round 10 of the 2019 AFL season are entitled to be paid the full amount of the winning bet that was struck."

This could result in millions of dollars landing in punters pockets.