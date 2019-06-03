Runaway June Announce Release of Debut Album

Runaway June have announced the official release date, album cover and track listing for their long-awaited debut album on Wheelhouse Records.

“Blue Roses” will be released on June 28th, the album is produced by Dann Huff and Ross Copperman.

Design Credit: CeCe Dawson Photo Credit: Kristin Barlowe

“June has always had a special meaning to our band,” stated Jennifer Wayne, of Runaway June. “The name Runaway June is symbolic of the many pivotal moments in our lives and career that happen in the month of June. It’s only fitting that our first album comes out in June!”

Since Naomi Cooke, Hannah Mulholland and Jennifer Wayne formed four years ago, Runaway June has become the first all-female trio in more than a decade to earn three Top 40 hits.

They have also become an ACM and CMT nominated band, been named CMT’s “Next Women of Country,” scored major tours and opening slots with some of the biggest names and icons in music (including Garth Brooks and Carrie Underwood), performed on national TV including the CMA Awards, ACM Awards, CMT Awards and TODAY, and received high praise and raves from dozens of critical outlets, all while constantly digging deeper to fill out a sound that connects them to the tradition of Country music and its devoted fans.

“We’ve been together for four years now, but this is our debut album,” said Mulholland. “We really harmonized as a band through songwriting and being out on the road, so I feel like, through that journey we were able to learn more about ourselves as people – as women, as performers, as artists – and figure out what we wanted to say, all of that is reflected in these songs.”

Watch the trio's current single "Buy My Own Drinks" which is currently climbing the country charts below:

TRACK LISTING:

“Head Over Heels”— (Hannah Mulholland, Jennifer Wayne, Naomi Cooke, Tommy Cecil, Jared Mullins) “Buy My Own Drinks”— (Hannah Mulholland, Jennifer Wayne, Naomi Cooke, Hillary Lindsey, Josh Kear) “We Were Rich”— (Ross Copperman, Ashley Gorley, Nicolle Galyon) “I Know the Way”— (Hannah Mulholland, Jennifer Wayne, Naomi Cooke, Emily Shackelton, Ben West) “Trouble with This Town”— (Jennifer Wayne, Naomi Cooke, Chris DeStefano, Liz Rose) “Got Me Where I Want You”— (James Slater, Kat Higgins, Justin Morgan) “Fast as You”— (Dwight Yoakam) “I Am Too”— (busbee, Corey Crowder, Liz Rose) “Good, Bad & Ugly”— (Hannah Mulholland, Jennifer Wayne, Naomi Cooke, Jacob Attwooll, Samuel Roman) “Blue Roses”— (Caroline Cutbirth, Jennifer Wayne, Naomi Cooke, Marcus Hummon)

Make sure you download the Triple M app on iTunes or Google Play to stay across all our best stuff!