Rundle Street Stabbing During Heated Altercation

An Adelaide man charged with stabbing another man in Rundle Street has fronted court.

Police were called to the East End around 5:45pm on Wednesday to find one man with a stab wound to the head and another with a gash to the leg after reports of an altercation.

The 42-year-old Adelaide man, who received head and face injuries was arrested at the scene.

He was later charged with aggravated assault and possessing a prohibited weapon and spent the night in custody.

Meanwhile, it's understood the 30-year-old victim from Seaton suffered a stab wound to the leg during the incident.

Both men were taken to the Royal Adelaide Hospital for treatment.

Police want to speak to any witnesses or persons with dash-cam footage of the incident.

