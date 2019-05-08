Rural NSW Battles A Teacher Shortage Crisis

Shooters, Fishers and Farmers MPs Mark Banasiak and Helen Dalton are calling for more attention on rural public schools, with a teacher shortage leaving parents furious.

In the past, council has opted to merge schools in attempts to fix the crisis, but there have been disastrous results. Classrooms are often left unattended and student attendance rate is at an all-time low. Teachers are such an important part of growing future generations, and there isn't enough of them in rural NSW.

Mr Banasiak and Mrs Dalton, who are former teachers themselves, believe education usually falls at the wayside when it comes to making important decisions for the community and it needs to change.