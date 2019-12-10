Russell Brand Is Bringing His Thought Provoking "Recovery Live" Show To Perth Early Next Year

The "star" stakes just got that little bit higher in Perth with the announcement that Russell Brand is heading here next March for a night to remember at the Perth Concert Hall.

Monday March 9 at the Perth Concert Hall. Mark it in your diaries.

Recovery Live is described as a 90 minute experience that introduces audiences to the system that saved Russell’s life, continues to save his sanity and it claims it will work for anyone who is willing to commit to it.

The man himself had this to say:

“This is a program for living for those aspiring to be saints who have lived too long among demons. This is an alternative vision for life at a time devoid of real values and connection. This could be the thing you have been looking for and it’s weird that this is the way you’re going to find it.”

You can book at the Box Office or on 9231 9999, or, via the Ticketmaster website or 136 100.