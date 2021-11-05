Russell Ebert, Port Adelaide Legend and Hall Of Famer, Has Passed Away

Sad news tonight as Port Adelaide legend Russell Ebert has sadly passed away at the age of 72 after a battle with leukemia.

A Club statement read:

The Port Adelaide Football Club on behalf of the Ebert family sadly advises that club legend Russell Ebert passed away peacefully this afternoon after a battle with leukemia.

The four-time Magarey Medallist and member of the Port Adelaide Football Club and Australian Football Hall of Fame passed away at home surrounded by his family, aged 72.

Ebert, who played a club record 392 games and won three premierships and six best and fairest awards, was recently elevated to legend status in the South Australian Sport Hall of Fame.

The club asks that the Ebert family’s privacy is respected at this time and thanks everyone on the family’s behalf for the love and support it has received in recent months.

On Triple M Adelaide's Rush Hour with Bernie, Blewey & Jars paid their respects with Andrew Jarman audibly showing his emotion in talking about a man he knew well:

Tributes have begun to pour in for Russell Ebert OAM, who made such an incredible contribution to Port Adelaide Football Club and the sport of Australian Rules Football.

Vale Russell.