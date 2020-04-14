Russell Morris, The Screaming Jets, Chris Franklin, Murray The Red Wiggle And Heaps More Release Music Video To Encourage You To Stay At Home

Isolation has really boosted the creative juices, the latest this unusual Aussie supergroup.

Made up of Aussie rock muso's Russell Morris, members of Killing Heidi, Rose Tattoo, The Screaming Jets, Skyhooks and Murray the original red Wiggle and local comedians including Kevin Bloody Wilson, the group have performed the song written by Aussie funny bloke Chris Franklin, with a very strong message.

Using language not suited for the kids, this hilarious song will be stuck in your head for days.

