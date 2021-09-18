Russell Robertson Talks Melbourne's Premiership Chances

Four-time Demons leading goalkicker joined Dead Set Legends to discuss the feeling around Melbourne's first Grand Final appearance in 21 years.

Robbo spoke on the connection the current group has with the former players and leaders of the club.

"I wish we were a part of this club now the way it's set up at Melbourne. It's wonderful."

Recalling Neale Daniher's team that lost to Essendon in the 2000 Grand Final, Robertson shared the enormity now realised by the past players about what this current group can achieve.

"It's been wonderful to connect to those guys again .. It's been great for us."

LISTEN HERE:

Robbo was asked about dealing with the emotion of playing in an AFL Grand Final at 19 years of age, and the impact Simon Goodwin is having on the current culture.

