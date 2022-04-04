Russia Accused Of Genocide As Hundreds Of Ukrainian Bodies Found

The latest horrors to emerge from an investigation into possible war crimes by Russia has exposed the “terrible” killing of hundreds of unarmed civilians in the towns of Bucha, Irpin and Hostomel near the capital Kyiv.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called out the atrocities in a video address on Sunday, saying that Putin’s forces who allegedly targeted 410 civilians in Russian occupied towns as “freaks who do not know how to do otherwise”.

Mr Zelenskiy, said the Kremlin-ordered attack was an act of genocide, with Russia unable to accept Ukraine’s refusal to be defeated as the reason “we are being destroyed and exterminated”.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian Prosecutor General Iryna Venedyktova, said time is needed to work out the extent of the crimes as authorities were only allowed entry into the townships on Sunday.

"We need to work with witnesses," Ms Venedyktova said.

"People today are so stressed that they are physically unable to speak."

The prosecutor-general has confirmed that 140 bodies had been examined so far, but she needed the Health Ministry to provide as many forensic experts as possible to a field hospital in the Kyiv region, to expedite the process.

Meanwhile, international leaders have condemned the attacks as more images emerge of bodies with hands tied behind their backs.

The British ambassador to Ukraine, Melinda Simmons, said that Russian forces were obviously using rape as a weapon of war.

“Women raped in front of their kids, girls in front of their families, as a deliberate act of subjugation. Rape is a war crime,” Ms Simmons said.

While the head of the European Council, Charles Michel, said the “images of atrocities committed by [the] Russian army in liberated region of Kyiv”, were haunting.

And the UK prime minister, Boris Johnson, who spoke with Zellenskyy on Saturday, said the murder of innocent civilians in the town around Kyiv was “yet more evidence that Putin and his army are committing war crimes in Ukraine”.

Despite Russia’s repeated claims, that Ukraine has fabricated the atrocities, the evidence of Russian attacks on civilians by far outweighs Moscow's baseless claims.

