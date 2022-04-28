Russia Blasts Kyiv During UN Secretary’s Meeting With Zelenskyy

The Ukrainian capital of Kyiv was blasted by Russian missiles shortly after the UN Secretary-General met with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

The explosions came only moments after the two leaders held a press conference where UN chief Antonio Guterres condemned the atrocities committed by Russian forces, saying Ukraine has become “an epicentre of unbearable heartache and pain.”

“Wherever there is a war, the highest price is paid by civilians,” the UN chief said.

Authorities said Guterres and his team were left "shocked", but safe.

"It is a war zone, but it is shocking that it happened close to us," Saviano Abreu, spokesman for the UN's humanitarian office told AFP.

President Zelenskyy said the strikes were an attempt "to humiliate" the global body.

"Today, immediately after the end of our talks in Kyiv, Russian missiles flew into the city. Five rockets. And this says a lot... about the Russian leadership's efforts to humiliate the UN and everything that the organisation represents," Mr Zelenskyy said.

The attack prompted uproar across the Ukrainian government with Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba denouncing it as a "heinous act of barbarism" which demonstrated Russia's "attitude towards Ukraine, Europe and the world".

While Defence Minister Oleksiy Reznikov tweeted that "This is an attack on the security of the Secretary-General and on world security!"

The attack came only days after Mr Guterres sat down in Moscow with President Vladimir Putin, under the impression that the Russian president was hopeful that negotiations could end the conflict.

Mr Guterres later admitted in a joint meeting with Mr Zelenskyy that the Security Council had failed to go far enough in its efforts to "prevent and end" Russia's war in Ukraine.

"Let me be very clear: the Security Council failed to do everything in its power to prevent and end this war. And this is the source of great disappointment, frustration, and anger," Mr Guterres said.

It comes as US president Joe Biden announced a $46 billion package to further support Ukraine in its plight against Russia.

"We're not attacking Russia," Mr Biden said in a statement from the White House. "We are helping Ukraine defend itself against Russian aggression."

