Russia Bombs Kyiv Shopping Centre In Deadly Air Strike

Emergency crews are sifting through the rubble of a shopping centre and residential buildings in Ukraine's capital, after it was attacked late on Monday, killing at least eight people.

Devastating scenes have unfolded at the Retroville shopping area in the north-western outskirts of the Ukrainian capital, after the city was targeted in an air-strike overnight, with reports of the most powerful attack yet on Kyiv.

The strike, ripped through the shopping centre on Sunday about 10:45 pm, local time, shaking the entire city.

Australia Today's Steve Price spoke to Ukrainian MP and Leader of Political party Golos, Ms Kira Rudick, about the invasion of Ukraine.

"The shelling of the city definitely is increased and intensified, and I don't think anybody could feel safe right now," she said.

"You can train hard and be able to protect yourselves if Russian are coming from the ground. You can save enough food or water so they couldn't starve you out. But there is definitely nothing that you can do as a citizen to protect yourself and the loved ones when the threat is coming from the air...when Russian missiles are coming from the air to hit your home."

With Russian President Vladimir Putin, saying that next he will attack Poland next, Rudick said the war is already here, and NATO needs to act now.

"We have been constantly asking for a no-fly zone from the NATO Alliance, because this is the only way they could save us," she said. "You see Putin is not attacking from the ground anymore, he is just waiting. because what he is doing is, he is killing us from the air".

The explosion on the refurbished shopping centre, decimated one building in the "Retroville" shopping centre and obliterated an adjacent 10-storey building, smashing windows in surrounding residential apartment blocks.

Russian Defence Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said Ukrainian forces had been using areas near the shopping centre to store rockets and for reloading multiple rocket launchers.

"High-precision long-range weapons on the night of March 21 destroyed a battery of Ukrainian multiple rocket launchers and a store of ammunition in a non-functioning shopping centre," he told reporters.

Kyiv has reinforced a curfew until Wednesday due to Russian attacks.

