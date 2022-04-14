Russia Claims Ukrainian Troops Have Surrendered In Siege Of Mariupol

Russian military forces are claiming they have taken full control of Mariupol, Ukraine's main port city, after a seven week assault.

While Ukrainian authorities say they are still fighting, Russia's television broadcasts are reporting. that Ukraine's marines have surrendered in the besieged city.

If Mariupol has fallen to Russian forces, it would mark the first major city to be captured since the invasion began on February 24.

The area has been bombarded for weeks, forcing civilians to shelter without necessary means for survival.

It follows reports of Ukrainian troops running out of ammunition, as marines where secluded to a small area within the region.

Russia added that the Azovstal steel works was captured, where troops were held up for weeks.

A takeover of the industrial district would ensure full control of the city, reinforcing a corridor for Russia to access through to Moscow.

Vadym Denysenko, advisor to Ukraine’s Ministry, denied the claims that Ukrainian forces had surrendered.

"The battle over the sea port is still ongoing today," he said.

