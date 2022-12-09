Russia Release WNBA Star Brittney Griner In Prisoner Swap For Arms Dealer

Russia has freed basketball star Brittney Griner after agreeing to terms with the United States to swap prisoners.

The WNBA star is returning home after being detained for 10 months, with America facing political pressure to bring her home.

As a result, the US agreed to release known arms dealer, Viktor Bout - whose notorious life inspired a Hollywood film.

Bout is known by his accusers as "The Merchant of Death", after years of smuggling guns and ammunition across the world to people with intention to kill.

Now a free man, the arms dealer was jailed after conspiring to kill Americans, acquire and export missiles, and provide classified information to a terrorist organisation.

Griner, a two-time Olympic gold medalist, was sentenced to Russian prison after bringing marijuana into the foreign country.

US President Joe Biden said Griner, "is on her way home" in a Tweet featuring him and Griner’s wife, Cherelle Griner.

The basketballer's imprisonment brought mass political attention of wrongful detainees living in Russia, such as US marine veteran Paul Whelan.

Whelan was sentenced to 16 years in 2020 on espionage charges that Washington deny to be true.

On Thursday, Biden vowed to pursuit Whelan’s release. "While we have not yet succeeded in securing Paul’s release, we are not giving up. We will never give up," Biden said.

"We remain in close touch with Paul’s family – the Whelan family – and my thoughts and prayers are with them today."

