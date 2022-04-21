Russian And Belarusian Players Barred From Competing At Wimbledon

Russian and Belarusian tennis players have officially been barred from competing at Wimbledon this year in response to the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

The All England Club made the announcement on Wednesday in a statement saying they must do their part to “limit Russia’s global influence”.

“It is our responsibility to play our part in the widespread efforts to limit Russia’s global influence through the strongest means possible,” the All England Club said.

“In the circumstances of such unjustified and unprecedented military aggression, it would be unacceptable for the Russian regime to derive any benefits from the involvement of Russian or Belarusian players with The Championships.”

The Russian male players impacted include U.S. Open champion Daniil Medvedev and Andrey Roblev, while the women’s players include Aryna Sabalenka, Victoria Azarenka and Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova.

Sabalenka and Azarenka are both from Belarus.

Belarus have been openly assisting Russia during the war.

A number of other sports have banned players from both Russia and Belarus from competing including figure skating and soccer.

Wednesday’s announcement marks the first time Russian and Belarusian players have been barred from competing.

Wimbledon is set to begin on June 20, 2022.

