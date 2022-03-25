Russian Defence Ministry Claims First Goal Of Invasion Is Almost Complete

Russia's Defence Ministry has released a statement suggesting that it is scaling back its ambitions in Ukraine, after achieving the first phase of its operation.

The statement said that Moscow's forces will instead focus on "liberating" the breakaway eastern Donbas region.

"The combat potential of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has been considerably reduced, which … makes it possible to focus our core efforts on achieving the main goal, the liberation of Donbass," said Sergei Rudskoi, head of the Russian General Staff's Main Operational Directorate.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with The National Briefing - keeping you in the loop with news as it hits

Up against stiff resistance in Ukraine's major cities, Russian troops have instead bombarded and encircled populated areas, driving around a quarter of Ukraine's 44 million people to flee their homes.

Local Ukrainian government official, Olexander Lomako, has warned a "humanitarian catastrophe" is unfolding in Chernihiv after Russian forces targeted food storage sites.

"Humanitarian help, medicines and food used to be delivered into the city via this bridge," he told the Associated Press.

Sadly, that bridge has since been destroyed by a Russian attack, leaving only one way out of Chernihiv, "but (it is) on foot, and it's risky", said Dmytro Blaush, Deputy Chairman of the Chernihiv Regional Council.

Devastated by the onslaught of Russian attacks, the city has no running water, electricity or gas, forcing residents to ration water supplies since the aid and evacuation corridor was destroyed.

According to Mr Lomako, about 140,000 residents have already fled the city.

But he maintain that "Chernihiv is under total control of Ukrainian army; Ukrainian flag waves here".

Meantime, Ukrainian authorities have reported about 300 people were killed in the Russian airstrike on a Mariupol theatre last week.

"From witnesses comes information that about 300 people died in the Mariupol Drama Theatre as a result of the bombing by a Russian plane," Mariupol City Council said in a statement.

"Up until the very last moment, one does not want to believe this horror. But the words of those who were inside the building at the time of this terrorist act says the opposite."

Previously, officials said around 130 people had been rescued from the rubble and that the theatre basement, which was being utilised as a bomb shelter at that time, had withstood the attack.

An exact death toll has proven difficult to deduct in Mariupol with the constant bombardment from Russian forces.

Get the latest breaking news from SCA newsrooms around Australia. Short, simple and everything you need to know.