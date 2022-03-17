Russian Forces Bomb Theatre Sheltering Hundreds of Ukrainians

A theatre sheltering hundreds of civilians was bombed by Russian forces in the besieged city of Mariupol on Wednesday, according to local officials.

A statement from Ukraine's Foreign Ministry said, "The bomb strike demolished the central part of the theatre building, causing large numbers of people to be buried under the debris."

"By delivering a purposeful bomb attack to the place of mass gathering of civilians Russia has committed another war crime."

Mariupol council posted an image of the damage sustained by the Donetsk Regional Drama Theatre during the air strike.

Russian forces had “purposefully and cynically destroyed the Drama Theatre in the heart of Mariupol”, the post said.

The strike came, despite written on the ground outside the theatre, is the Russian word for "children", identifying that people were sheltering inside.

In a separate incident, 10 people were killed by Russian forces while queueing for bread in Chernihiv, northern Ukraine, the US embassy in Kyiv has said.

In a post on its Twitter account, the embassy wrote, "Such horrific attacks must stop."

"We are considering all available options to ensure accountability for any atrocity crimes in Ukraine."

Later that day, and in the same city, five people, including three children, were killed, according to emergency officials when Russian forces shelled a residential building.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has made an appeal to the US Congress in a live stream, for greater support.

"We need you right now," Mr Zelenskyy said calling on Congress "to do more".

"Remember Pearl Harbour … when your sky was black from the planes attacking you? Just remember that," he said.

"Remember September 11th: a terrible day in 2001, when evil tried to turn your independent territories, your cities into a battlefield, when regular innocent people were attacked from the air in a way no one expected, in a way you could not stop it."

"Our country experiences the same every day, right now," he declared.

Calling for stronger sanctions and economic hits against Russia, Zelenskyy urged that, "Peace is more important than income."

