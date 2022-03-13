Russian Forces Continue Shelling On Kyiv As Thousands More Evacuate

In the latest developments of the east european invasion, Russian forces attacked an evacuation convoy which led to the deaths of seven civilians.

The Ukrainian intelligence service say Russian troops fired at the vehicle in Kyiv, as civilians attempted to evacuate.

Meanwhile, continued widespread damage is happening on Ukraine's cities, as around 13,000 Ukrainians fled through humanitarian corridors.

Reports say the shelling of areas in Mariupol and Donetsk is making it difficult for people to get aid and supplies through, while also restricting those trying to evacuate.

"They are bombing it (Mariupol) 24 hours a day, launching missiles. It is hatred. They kill children," Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskiy said.

"If they decide to carpet bomb [Kyiv], and simply erase the history of this region, the history of the Kyivan Rus, the history of Europe, and destroy all of us, then they will enter Kyiv," he said about the shelling in Ukraine's capital city.

"If that's their goal, let them come in, but they will have to live on this land by themselves."

Ukraine officials say the Mayor of Melitopol was captured and kidnapped by Russian troops, sparking widespread protest and anger.

People all over the world have voiced their support for Ukraine, with protests against Russia held in Berlin, London, New York and more.

US President Joe Biden has approved the delivery of $200m in weapons for Ukraine from the White House.

Get the latest breaking news from SCA newsrooms around Australia. Short, simple and everything you need to know.