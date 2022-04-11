Russian Forces Gather In Eastern Ukraine As Full-Scale Offensive Looms

Russian military forces continue to gather in eastern Ukraine driving urgent calls for residents to leave.

A new slew of attacks has been recorded in the Dombass region, with several reports of strikes on residential areas.

Local officials said the Luhansk and Donetsk regions have been targeted by rockets, as the death toll from the missile strike on the Kramatorsk train station has risen to 57, Ukraine said on Sunday.

It follows Russian forces making territorial gains in Mariupol in the past 24 hours, with the Washington-based think tank Institute for the Study of War reporting that the invading army has bisected the besieged port city from its centre to the coast.

The full-scale offensive has isolated Ukrainian defenders in the main port of Mariupol in the southwest and the Azovstal steel plant in the east, it said.

Officials have said that the shelling in Mariupol has collapsed several humanitarian corridors, trapping thousands in the besieged city.

It comes after almost 3,000 people were evacuated through humanitarian corridors on Sunday, including 213 from Mariupol, Ukraine’s deputy prime minister, Iryna Vereshchuk, said.

"All the routes for the humanitarian corridors in the Luhansk region will work as long as there is a ceasefire by the occupying Russian troops," Vereshchuk said in a statement on her Telegram channel.

Meanwhile, the UK prime minister made a surprise visit to Kyiv on Saturday, for a face-to-face with Ukrainian president Vlodimir Zelenskyy.

During his visit, Boris Johnson pledged additional $174m in high-grade military equipment, including 120 armoured vehicles and new anti-ship missile systems.

"Today I met my friend President @ZelenskyyUa in Kyiv as a show of our unwavering support for the people of Ukraine,'' Mr Johnson said on Twitter.

The UK has also pledged further economic support, guaranteeing an additional $670m in World Bank lending to Ukraine, taking the total loan to $1.3b.

Mr Zelensky thanked the UK for their support, encouraging other nations to do the same

"We must put more and more pressure on the Russian Federation, work harder to help the people of Ukraine defend it against the Russian Federation, and step-up sanctions," Mr Zelenskyy said

"Other democratic Western states should follow the example of Great Britain. It's time to impose a complete ban on Russian energy supplies and increase the delivery of weapons to us." - President Zelenskyy

