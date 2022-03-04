Russian Forces Target Europe's Largest Power Plant In Latest Attack

New fears in the Russian invasion of Ukraine after Europe's biggest nuclear power plant caught fire on Friday.

Amid heavy shelling by Russian troops, experts say the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant has a risk of explosion greater than Chernobyl.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba issued a request to end the attack at Zaporizhzhia, caused by gunfire in the area.

The International Atomic Energy Agency said there is "severe danger" if the plant's reactors are damaged, however authorities in Ukraine say the site is now secured and risk has been averted.

It comes as both nations agree to section off evacuation corridors across Ukraine, helping civilians and transporting medical supplies.

Russia negotiator Vladimir Medinsky said "substantial progress" was made during the meeting with Ukrainian delegates, ensuring civilians can exit war-torn areas.

It marks the first sign of ceasefire since the invasion began eight days ago.

"The main issue that we settled today is the salvation of people, civilians who have found themselves in a zone of military clashes," Medinsky said.

The agreement was reached in Belarus, however exact locations for the strike-free corridors are yet to be determined.

As negotiators discussed the 'humanitarian corridors', Russian forces continued their takeover of major Ukrainian cities of Kyiv and Kharkiv.

