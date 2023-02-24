Russian 'Hive Of Spies' Busted In Australia

A Russian spy ring operated in Australia for more than 18 months before it was busted by the Australian Security Intelligence Organisation (ASIO) in a major and “aggressive” counter-espionage operation.

ASIO spent months tracking the Russian spies, with some of the agents who developed deep covers posing as diplomats and operating from a number of locations including the Russian embassy in Canberra, inside sources told the Sydney Morning Herald.

ASIO director-general, Mike Burgess described the spying operation during his fourth annual threat assessment on Tuesday, however, did not identify Russia as the threat.

During his speech in Canberra, Burgess said: “Australia is facing an unprecedented challenge from espionage and foreign interference.”

He said foreign intelligence services from “multiple countries” were “aggressively seeking secrets about our defence capabilities, government decision-making, political parties, foreign policy, critical infrastructure, space technologies, academic and think tank research, medical advances, key export industries and personal information, especially bulk data.”

Judicial officers, journalists and military veterans were amongst those most targeted by the agencies.

Pointing to the spy ring more specifically, Burgess said a “hive of spies” had been discovered in the last 12 months and had been removed by ASIO as part of an “aggressive counter-espionage” operation.”

“They were good – but ASIO was better. We watched them. We mapped their activities. We mounted an intense and sustained campaign of operational activity. We confronted them. And working with our partners, we removed them from this country, privately and professionally.

“The hive is history.”

In early 2022, then-opposition leader Anthony Albanese called on the coalition to follow suit with other Western nations and expel Russian diplomats following Putin’s invasion of Ukraine.

ASIO instead conducted a clandestine counter-espionage probe and tracked the Russian ring.

Amongst the indicators that raised ASIO’s suspicions was the high number of diplomatic staff Russia maintained in Australia when compared to the small number of staff maintained by Canberra in Moscow.

Using and abusing diplomatic status for espionage, although common in the intelligence world, is set to inflame already strained relations between Australia and Russia.

