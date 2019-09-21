Ryan Girdler And Graham Annesley Clash On-Air Over Jake Trbojevic's Controversial Sin-Bin

Triple M's Ryan Girdler and the NRL's Head of Football Graham Annesley have clashed on-air over Jake Trbojevic's controversial sin-bin in Manly's semi-final loss to the Rabbitohs on Friday night.

On one hand, Girdler believes the referees got the decision to send Trbojevic to the bin wrong, meanwhile Annesley backed the decision made on-field.

It led to a compelling segment as both sides argued their point.

LISTEN HERE:

Head of Football, Graham Annesley, also opened up on 'that' phone call with Manly coach Des Hasler immediately following his side's loss to the Rabbitohs; hear the full chat below.