Ryan Girdler Believes Asofa-Solomona Got Off Lightly
Questionable Decision By The Officials
TRIPLE M
Triple M’s own and NRL legend Ryan Girdler couldn’t believe Melbourne Storm forward Nelson Asofa-Solomona wasn’t charged for an ugly moment with Warriors hooker Wayde Egan.
A forced elbow into the head during a tackle from the Storm enforcer was left unpunished by the Match Review Committee and Girdler was stunned by the decision.
“Letting Nelson get off with that sends a sign out there to the players, that sort of behaviour is ok and it’s not.”
LISTEN HERE: