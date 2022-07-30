Ryan Girdler Believes Asofa-Solomona Got Off Lightly

Triple M’s own and NRL legend Ryan Girdler couldn’t believe Melbourne Storm forward Nelson Asofa-Solomona wasn’t charged for an ugly moment with Warriors hooker Wayde Egan.

A forced elbow into the head during a tackle from the Storm enforcer was left unpunished by the Match Review Committee and Girdler was stunned by the decision.

“Letting Nelson get off with that sends a sign out there to the players, that sort of behaviour is ok and it’s not.”

