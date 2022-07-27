Ryan Girdler Bemused By Nofoaluma Loan

Triple M's own and NRL superstar Ryan Girdler was perplexed by the timing of David Nofoaluma’s loan move from last-placed Wests Tigers to premiership contenders Melbourne Storm.

Speaking to Triple M’s Rush Hour with Gus, Jude & Wendell featuring Candice Warner, Girdler wasn't sure if the move was fair.

“Those things [loan moves] have done good things for the development of players and helping clubs out. I think there’s a model there for it but this doesn’t seem to fit that model at all.”

With six rounds to go, the 175-game veteran helps a depleted and desperate Storm side but could roster changes like this create a new precedent?

