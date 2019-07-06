Ryan Girdler Details Why The Blues Will Never Take An Origin Jersey For Granted Again Under Brad Fittler

After a near-perfect 2018 Origin series, Brad Fittler has found out what it's really like to be an Origin coach in 2019.

Fittler has copped a fair amount of criticism this series, starting after Game I when he made seven changes to the Blues side which included the dropping of superstar Latrell Mitchell.

And then despite a dominating win in Game II Fittler still copped flack for sticking with the same side for Game III.

According to Ryan Girdler, it's this mentality from Freddy that shows no NSW player will ever take an Origin jersey for granted again.

