Ryan Girdler & Emma Lawrence Have Slammed The Wests Tigers 'Disgraceful' Handling Of Benji Marshall

Triple M's Ryan Girdler and Emma Lawrence have slammed the Wests Tigers handling of club legend Benji Marshall.

Marshall was told this week he was no longer wanted at the club beyond this season but according to the 2005 Premiership winner, he found out through the media.

Speaking on Triple M's Saturday Scrum, Lawrence labelled the handling 'disgraceful'.

