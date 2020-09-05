Ryan Girdler & Emma Lawrence Have Slammed The Wests Tigers 'Disgraceful' Handling Of Benji Marshall

Triple M's Ryan Girdler and Emma Lawrence have slammed the Wests Tigers handling of club legend Benji Marshall. 

Marshall was told this week he was no longer wanted at the club beyond this season but according to the 2005 Premiership winner, he found out through the media.

Speaking on Triple M's Saturday Scrum, Lawrence labelled the handling 'disgraceful'. 

This was part of a broader chat around the demise of the Wests Tigers since that 2005 Premiership win; hear the full chat below.

