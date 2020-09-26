Ryan Girdler Explains Why The Panthers Are The "Biggest Losers" Following Thumping Roosters Loss

The Sydney Roosters weren't the biggest losers on Friday night despite being thumped by 58-points to fierce rivals the South Sydney Rabbitohs.

In fact, according to Triple M's Ryan Girdler the Penrith Panthers might become the biggest losers with the Roosters likely to finish fourth and play the Minor Premiers in week one of the finals.

It's the Roosters' ruthless "bounce back" after a loss that would worry the Panthers according to Girdler.

